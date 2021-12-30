Amul milk cooperative to invest ₹500 cr in Telangana

MoU with State govt. for processing plant signed, bakery on cards

Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd (Sabar Dairy), which packs milk and produces milk products under the Amul brand, will be setting up facilities in Telangana with a total investment of ₹500 crore in two phases.

One of the largest milk cooperatives and a member of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, Sabar Dairy entered into an MoU with the Telangana government on Wednesday for setting up its largest state-of-the-art processing plant. Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Sabar Dairy managing director Babubhai M. Patel signed the MoU in the presence of Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao.

The processing plant will come up in a special food processing zone in Telangana with an investment of about ₹300 crore in Phase 1 and ₹200 crore in Phase 2. It will provide direct employment to more than 500 persons and opportunities to several ancillary industries.

The Minister’s office, in a release, said Amul has selected Telangana to set up its largest plant in southern India with capacity to process 5 lakh litres per day of milk expandable to 10 LLPD to manufacture packed milk and value added dairy products such as curd, buttermilk, lassi, yogurt, paneer and sweets.

Amul will also set up its bakery production division in the State with a range of products such as breads, biscuits, traditional sweets and baked snacks. With this plant, Amul will strive to procure the required milk and other raw material from Telangana farmers and the various cooperatives and FPOs operating in the State, the office said.

Thanking the leadership of Amul for deciding to set up its largest plant in Telangana, the Minister highlighted the all round performance of the State, especially the friendly industrial policy and the existing investment ecosystem. Amul entering the State would add strength to Telangana’s milk industry.

Mr.Patel said the decision to set up the plant in Telangana was after taking note of the State’s industry friendly policy and investment ecosystem. “We will soon deliver ‘Made in Telangana’ milk products,” he said.