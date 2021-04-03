Amrabad incident assumes political colour

Vijayashanti and Chada Venkat Reddy criticise State government for attack on Chenchus by forest department personnel

The incident of alleged attack on tribals by the Forest Department personnel in Amrabad Tiger Reserve is assuming political significance in view of the by-elections to Nagarjunasagar constituency.

With considerable tribal population in the constituency and the BJP candidate P. Ravi Kumar Naik representing the Banjara/Lambada tribe, it is no wonder that BJP leader Vijayashanti spewed fire against the State government for the “attack”.

CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy too jumped the bandwagon, and condemned the “attack on Chenchus”, and spoke for their right to collect forest produce. However, contrary to Mr. Venkat Reddy’s assertion, the tribals alleging attack by forest officials belonged to Banjara community and not Chenchu.

The incident is perceived as having strength enough to unite the entire community against the ruling party.

According to tribals’ version making rounds, the forest officials accosted a group of Banjara men and women venturing into the forest for collection of Mahua flower, and thrashed them severely.

Four tribals who were reportedly injured in the attack, were admitted in the hospital, and an enquiry has been ordered into the incident. Meanwhile, Forest Department officials have unofficially released two video clips, the first of which showed women from the tribal group being questioned by the foresters.

The second clip is that of a large group of tribals attacking forest officials and staff.

As per the Forest Divisional Officer, Amrabad, Rohith Gopidi, on the intervening night between March 26 and 27, four members of the Quick Response Team and a driver, led by a section officer, went deep inside the forest after receiving a report about fire at about 1 a.m.

“They found close to 30 persons, men and women, camping inside for the past two days, as per their own admission. The surroundings were totally burnt in an effort to collect Mahua. Our staff rounded them up and brought them to the base camp, during which three men escaped and ran downhill,” Mr.Rohith narrated.

The three men too were later brought to the base camp, and it was revealed that they were from Chenchu Palugu Tanda of Achhampet mandal, 40 kilometres from the camp location.

Meanwhile, alerted by news of their people being in foresters’ custody, a large group of persons reportedly arrived at the base camp, armed with sticks. As soon as the Quick Response Team arrived, they beat the officials and forest watchers mercilessly, Mr.Rohith said.

The officials came to know of the incident very late, as the forest section officer who was from the Chenchu tribe was shocked by the incident, and reportedly switched off his mobile phone.

“They were not local tribals, and staying in deep forest at that hour could prove to be very dangerous, as the area is frequented by tigers and bears. We have increased vigilance after a recent incident wherein three tribals died in the fire they created for collection of Nannari roots,” Mr.Rohith said.

Death of the three Chenchu tribesmen earlier in March created no political furore.