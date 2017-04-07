Amit Shah’s visit put off

The BJP Telangana unit has announced the postponement of the visit of its national president Amit Shah to the capital tomorrow and said he could come after the national executive meeting scheduled to be held at Bhubaneshwar next week.

Mr. Shah was supposed to have conducted the parliamentary-level party workers meeting in Hyderabad and the party has been making elaborate arrangements to make the visit a successful one.

“Prime Minister Modi requested our party president to remain in New Delhi for coordination with the NDA allies as the Parliament was in session,” said the Member of Legislative Council and senior party leader N. Ramachandra Rao. Talking to presspersons at the party office on Thursday, he asserted that Mr. Shah would surely make a visit to the city to address the workers later.

The scheduled visit of Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar would, however, go on at Bhongir as was previously announced on April 8. Mr. Rao also criticised the State government for trying to silence the democratic forces by shifting the protest zone from Indira Park.

“The government is trying to stifle voices of other parties and organisations, which is against the Constitution,” he said.

BJP has fought against the Congress Government of Indira Gandhi when Emergency was imposed and would not hesitate to fight against dictatorial forces bent on crushing dissent.

He also did not approve of the Chief Minister’s grandson presenting religious robes to the presiding deities at Bhadrachalam and claimed it “hurt religious sentiments of the people.”