Amit Shah’s criticism on TS creation process unwarranted: Uttam

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Parliament member N. Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his reference on creation of Telangana “as one done with the doors of the Parliament closed.”

At a press conference here, Mr. Reddy termed the remarks as unwarranted and said the silence of the TRS MPs in the Lok Sabha was baffling when that comment was made repeatedly by Mr. Shah during his speech on the amendments to Article 370. He said even the BJP MPs from Telangana remained silent when its creation itself was being questioned by the Home Minister.

Mr. Reddy reminded that it was a normal process that the doors of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are closed whenever Bills are passed through voting. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah repeatedly criticised the process adopted for AP’s bifurcation on multiple occasions. “Does it mean that they disapprove the formation of Telangana State?” he asked.

He reiterated that Telangana was formed after the then Congress-led UPA Government followed a due process and held wider consultations with all political parties and other stake holders. “Telangana was the result of a broader consensus among political parties and groups. Except for CPI (M) and MIM, all other parties supported the formation of Telangana,” he said.

Flag hoisting events

The TPCC president also announced that the Congress party’s flag hoisting programme in municipalities has been extended till August 19. He appealed to the party cadre to organise the “Inti Intiki Congress, Vaada Vaadala Congress Jhanda” programme in all municipalities.

He also asked them to organise 75th birth anniversary celebrations of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on a grand scale on August 20.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy held a meeting with senior leaders to review preparations for municipal elections. He directed the party cadre to expose the anti-BC face of TRS government and reiterated that the party would give 50% of tickets in municipal elections to BCs and Muslims.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC secretaries Bose Raju, Saleem Ahmed, Sampath Kumar and Vamshichand Reddy, TPCC working presidents Ponnam Prabhakar and Kusum Kumar, DCC presidents and other leaders participated.