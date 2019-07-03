Amit Shah to visit Hyderabad on Saturday

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah will be arriving in the city to kick off the nationwide party membership enrolment programme here at Shamshabad on July 6 (Saturday). In the next three days, all top leaders of the party will be touring in all the 33 districts to see that people from all walks of life join the party.

Party general secretary G. Premender Reddy informed presspersons on Tuesday, after an extended meeting of senior leaders as well as candidates, who had contested the recent Assembly and Parliament elections, that it was decided to enrol another 12 lakh citizens into the party by focusing on roping in Dalits, tribals, women, youth, farmers and “those having a good name in the society”.

The party will be using the services of 8,000 full-time workers towards making the membership enrolment programme a big success so that anywhere from 15,000-20,000 members join in each of the Assembly constituencies across Telangana. It was pointed out that the BJP had polled very few votes in about 2,000 polling booths and in these places about 50 members are to be roped in to strengthen the party in all the 32,000 booths.

Mr. Reddy claimed that the ruling TRS has been resorting to every trick in the book to prevent people from joining the BJP but the party workers would thwart all such attempts.

Corporate education

Later, party leaders led by president K. Laxman, city president N. Ramchander Rao, national general secretary and others hailed the protest programme being taken up by the Yuva Morcha against the educational institutions including schools and colleges charging exorbitant fees.

“Both education and health are out of reach of the common man in TS after the TRS came to power. KCR had promised to see that children of both the rich and poor will be able to study in the same school. What happened to free education from KG to PG and compulsory English education?,” he asked.