Amit Shah to visit Hyderabad on March 12

March 11, 2024 05:22 am | Updated 05:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Hyderabad for a one-day visit on March 12. He will first offer prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple at Charminar, followed by a meeting with social media warriors at a private function hall and later, address polling booth level leaders at L.B. Stadium.

Top leaders including general secretaries Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal, TS BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP K.Laxman and former Minister Eatala Rajender will be participating, said a press release on Sunday.