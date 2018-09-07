State Page Amit Shah to target TRS at first public meeting to kick off party campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will go hammer and tongs against the TRS in the upcoming public meeting to be addressed by the national President Amit Shah at Mahabubnagar next Saturday on September 15.

The party is also planning to invite a galaxy of national stars including Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nitin Gadkari apart from Prime Minister Narendera Modi for campaigning, senior party leaders disclosed on Friday.

The party wants to mobilise one lakh persons for the exercise and has started to plan for another public meeting at Karimnagar later this month. The idea is to have public meetings in each of the 119 Assembly constituencies apart from taking out rallies and padayatras.

“We will be bringing out a chargesheet against the government for its acts of omission and commission as well as against the sitting MLAs. We will also bring out a manifesto for each district and a separate one for the capital city,” said senior leaders, declining to be identified.

Other than the Union Ministers, the party unit is also considering to invite Chief Ministers of BJP ruled States to address select gatherings. The party claimed to have already finalised a list of 65 candidates, who have been sounded about the same, and they were asked to begin campaigning in their respective areas.

Candidates for other constituencies will be announced after being cleared by the national parliamentary board as there was more than one claimant. About 26,000 booth committees were formed in the last few months of the target of 30,000, they said.

While a section of leaders observed that simultaneous polls with the general elections would have greatly helped the party here as it could have jumped on the Modi bandwagon, another section are of the opinion that advance polls gives a good opportunity for it to concentrate on TS along with other States like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

“It will show our real strength. It will not only help us get top leaders for campaigning but will also aid in mobilising resources as the TRS here is going to spend hugely,” added senior leaders.

