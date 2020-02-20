Amit Shah to attend pro-CAA rally on March 15

HYDERABAD

Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the capital to participate in a pro-CAA meeting being organized by State BJP party at the L.B. Stadium on March 15. Mr. Shah would dispel apprehensions on CAA as “this law will not affect citizenship of any Indian citizen,” said party president K. Laxman on Thursday.

At a press conference, he charged the TRS government of having a ‘tacit’ understanding with the Majlis Party in carrying out ‘misinformation’ against the CAA, NCR and NPR. But, the BJP has been creating awareness among the people about the CAA by conducting door-to-door campaign and meetings to politically fight against the parties which are ‘misleading’ people on this new law passed by Parliament, he maintained.

