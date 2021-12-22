Amit Shah opens eyes to KCR’s corruption after seven years: Ponnala

HYDERABAD

Former PCC chief and senior Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah has wondered whether Union Home Minister Amit Shah has come to know the corruption of the K. Chandrasekhar Rao government after seven years of rule.

In a statement here, he said he was surprised about Mr. Amit Shah’s reported comments that KCR’s corruption had come to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Isn’t it true that the Enforcement Directorate investigated KCR after he became Chief Minister,” he asked. “Congress has been speaking on this for the last seven years. I was the first one to raise the issue at various platforms but the BJP had never heeded my requests.”

Mr. Ponnala claimed that everyone in Telangana was aware of the TRS-BJP friendship and why the BJP was protecting KCR. They needed each other for power, he said and asked why the BJP never raised KCR’s corruption issue during the elections.

Mr. Ponnala alleged that ₹ 50,000 crore spent for power was full of corruption. Both Yadadri and Bhadradri power plants had not been completed as the necessary resources for these plants were not created, he alleged, adding that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao had never come forward for debate on his corruption despite showing the evidence.

Both Kaleshwaram and Palamuru-Ranga Reddy projects were full of corruption and the CM never had the courage to agree to a debate or inquiry. Official records showed that not even an additional 7 tmc ft of water could be stored after spending ₹35,000 crore for Mission Kakatiya, he claimed. There was no debate on assigned lands, Nayeem case and Ayyappa Society lands since KCR and his family was directly involved in this, he claimed.