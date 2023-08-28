ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah holds meet on BJP’s strategy for Assembly elections

August 28, 2023 04:19 am | Updated 04:22 am IST - KHAMMAM

The meeting was held soon after the BJP’s public meeting and lasted for about half an hour

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the ‘Raithu Gosa-BJP Bharosa’ rally, in Khammam | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the BJP State core committee members on the strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in Khammam on Sunday evening.

The meeting was held soon after the BJP’s public meeting and lasted for about half an hour. It was attended by BJP national general secretary and in-charge of the Telangana unit Tarun Chugh, BJP Telangana State election in-charge Prakash Javadekar and Union Tourism Minister and BJP State president G Kishan Reddy, among others.

According to party sources, the crucial meeting is understood to have discussed an action plan to step up the party’s mass outreach to effectively take on the ruling BRS for emerging victorious in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US