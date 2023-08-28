HamberMenu
Amit Shah holds meet on BJP’s strategy for Assembly elections

The meeting was held soon after the BJP’s public meeting and lasted for about half an hour

August 28, 2023 04:19 am | Updated 04:22 am IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the ‘Raithu Gosa-BJP Bharosa’ rally, in Khammam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the ‘Raithu Gosa-BJP Bharosa’ rally, in Khammam | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the BJP State core committee members on the strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in Khammam on Sunday evening.

The meeting was held soon after the BJP’s public meeting and lasted for about half an hour. It was attended by BJP national general secretary and in-charge of the Telangana unit Tarun Chugh, BJP Telangana State election in-charge Prakash Javadekar and Union Tourism Minister and BJP State president G Kishan Reddy, among others.

According to party sources, the crucial meeting is understood to have discussed an action plan to step up the party’s mass outreach to effectively take on the ruling BRS for emerging victorious in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

