Amit Shah campaign today

HYDERABAD

29 November 2020 00:27 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving by a special flight at the Begumpet airport to campaign for the party here on Saturday morning. General secretary Bhupender Yadav and OBC president K. Laxman will receive him and take him to the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar. Later Mr. Shah will be participating in a road show from Warasiguda Chowrastaa to Hanuman temple at Sithaphalmandi. He will arrive at the party office later in the afternoon and leave for Delhi in the evening, according to party sources.

