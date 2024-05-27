Amendment to Philippine medical act will benefit Indian students: education consultant

The Philippines is said to have announced a policy change that will greatly benefit Indian medical students.

According to Kadwin Pillai, director of Transworld Educare and chairman of Kings International Medical Academy, a recent amendment to the Philippine Medical Act of 1959, approved by the House of Representatives, now allows Indian students to register and practice medicine in the Philippines.

This change follows years of persistent requests from India, recognising the Philippines as a leading global destination for medical education.

Under this new provision, Indian students who complete their ‘Doctor of Medicine’ (MD) degree from a Philippine college of medicine recognised by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), along with a 12-month internship, will be eligible to register and practice medicine in the Philippines. The CHED will issue the necessary certification to facilitate this process, ensuring a smooth transition for Indian graduates.

This provision is particularly beneficial for Indian medical students due to the English medium instruction and affordable living costs in that country. The new regulations also align with the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) requirements for registration, allowing Indian graduates to practise medicine in India after obtaining their MD degrees from the Philippines, Mr. Kadwin Pillai said.