Amend G.O. 317, Revanth tells CM

HYDERABAD

30 December 2021 00:20 IST

Supporting teachers who are protesting against the new guidelines for teachers transfers, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy demanded immediate repeal of GO 317 which was issued for allotment of staff to new local cadres.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday, he said the GO 317, in its present form, is doing more harm than good for the employees and teachers. Fresh guidelines must be issued after holding discussions with the representatives of teachers and employees unions, he said.

Reminding the role of teachers in the Telangana movement, he said the present allotment and transfers being made by the State government have caused mental agony to them as they are being subjected to huge injustice even in Telangana.

Stating that the allocations and transfers were unscientific, he said employees and teachers are being rendered non-locals in their native districts despite living there for more than 20 years. Moreover, seniors are being given an option in postings, while juniors are being transferred to remote areas and the State government is not giving an assurance to reinstate employees who have been transferred to non-local districts in those positions if seniors retire.

The State government is also not disclosing the details of how many people have left the district. For instance, if there are 41 vacancies for school assistant (Telugu) posts in a district and 18 transfers, then the authorities are showing the details of only 18 vacant posts during counselling. Further, the regular counselling procedure was abolished so as to deprive the teachers a fair opportunity to select an option.