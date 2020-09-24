Hyderabad

Ambulance gifted to KTR

An ambulance with COVID testing unit was gifted to IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao by TRS leader and Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajashekar Reddy.

The ambulance was gifted in response to the call of “Gift a Smile” given by Mr. KTR, said Mr. Reddy, adding that he was happy to be part of the humanitarian service.

Mr. KTR officially launched it to be used for public service. Cantonment Board members and senior leaders were present on the occasion.

