Ambulance drivers feted

Continental Hospitals felicitated ambulance drivers, the heroes who work to give a new lease of life to trauma victims, at a programme here on Saturday.

This was part of a series of awareness programmes organised by the hospital, in partnership with the Cyberabad police, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and Lions Club, to make Hyderabad emergency-ready.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Cyberabad and convener of Traffic Safety Forum S. M. Vijay Kumar was chief guest and general secretary of SCSC Krishna Yedula was guest of honour. The event saw some heart-touching experiences shared by ambulance drivers and those whose lives were saved.

First aid champions

With one trauma-related death occurring in India every 1.9 minutes, deaths due to trauma exceeded those caused by cancer and heart diseases combined in India. Thus Continental Hospitals had taken up ‘Making Hyderabad emergency-ready’ as its mission. The hospital was conducting awareness programmes as part of this endeavour.

The hospital had already started Basic Life Support Programmes to make Hyderabad emergency-ready in various communities and corporates. The hospital would strive to create first aid champions in these communities. It was important for individuals to be trained in basic support as a trained bystander could increase the chances of survival of the victim, a release said.

Survival rate

Social entrepreneur and charter president of Lions Club of Hyderabad YUVA Saurabh Sureka also attended the programme.

The hospital ambulance service had more than 97 % success rate in treating road accident victims and it operated mobile ICUs which reduced the risk of mortality in transit, the release said.