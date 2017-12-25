Ambulance driver ends life; family dispute cited

A 40-year-old ‘108’ ambulance driver committed suicide in Kothapet on Monday.

The police attributed the suicide to health, financial and marital problems.

According to the Chaitanyapuri police, Mekala Nagesh, a native of Warangal living in the city for the past five years, hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his house at around 1 a.m.

The man had quarrelled with his wife a day before and was troubled by financial issues, police officials said.

“We are probing the nature of reasons stated in the complaint given by the man’s brother,” Chaitanyapuri Inspector Guru Raghavendra said.

The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

As word of the suicide spread, the incident was linked by some to discontent among ‘108’ EMRI employees over inadequate salaries and long work hours.

However, EMRI management denied those allegations, stating that the State government had hiked salaries of the staff this year and Nagesh’s death was purely due to family-related disputes.