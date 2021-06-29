Hyderabad

Ambulance donated to Cantonment Hospital

A modern ambulance for the Cantonment Hospital was handed over to the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) by representatives of the Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) here on Monday.

The ambulance costing ₹36 lakh was donated to the hospital, which was recently refurbished to treat COVID patients with help of funds from MP A. Revanth Reddy and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, by the firm following a request by former vice-president J. Pratap.

SCB CEO Ajit Reddy, Sanitation superintendent Devender, Inspector Mahender and MEIL’s Pratap Reddy were present, a press release said.


