Ambulance aggregator plans to go to more cities

HYDERABAD

02 August 2021 23:27 IST

Health tech startup AmbiPalm plans to take its ambulance aggregator app service to 16 more cities over the next 6 months.

The firm, which currently is partnering with over 500 service providers with a fleet of more than 3,500 ambulances across 15 cities, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai, aspires to have a pan-India presence in a year. Besides ambulance services, the app offers free blood service to the needy and a regular newsfeed on various health related topics called Ambi-Tales.

AmbiPalm is also adding nutrition, online diagnostics and rehabilitation services in the next two months and TeleDoc and online pharmacy in the next six months. CEO Leonard Jackson said with the ambulance service, the company sought to bring much needed order in a space which is often chaotic and traumatic to the patients and their families. One of the unique features of the app is negotiating the price for the trip. The best price acceptable to both the customer and service provider will be applicable, the company said in a release.

