Amber–Resojet to set up manufacturing plants in TG, generate 1,000 jobs  

The company leadership met Industries and IT Minister Sridhar Babu, also announced plans to establish an advanced PCB production facility

Published - November 25, 2024 07:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Electronic components and spare parts supplier to prominent global companies Amber–Resojet plans to establish manufacturing facilities in Telangana with an investment of ₹250 crore, Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu’s office said on Monday.

The company has committed to setting up state-of-the-art manufacturing plants over the next three years, which will generate direct employment for 1,000 individuals, it said after Amber–Resojet leadership team met the Minister. The company plans to establish an advanced printed circuit board (PCB) production facility in Telangana soon. Mr. Sridhar Babu assured the company the government’s support, including necessary infrastructure and policy assistance. He highlighted the critical role of Amber–Resojet in manufacturing a wide range of appliances and equipment, including room air-conditioners, advanced washing machines, dishwashers and industrial air-conditioners for leading companies across the country.

The Minister lauded Amber Enterprises for its reputation in delivering air-conditioning solutions for Vande Bharat trains, metro rail systems, buses, defence vehicles and industrial applications. He commended the company’s decision to choose Hyderabad as its latest destination for expansion, adding to its network of production units across the country. Special Chief Secretary-Industries and IT Jayesh Ranjan and TGIIC Managing Director E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy were present during the meeting. The announcement marks another milestone in Telangana’s journey toward becoming a hub for advanced manufacturing and electronics production in India, the Minister’s office said.

