Hyderabad

Amazon’s house on wheels comes to Hyderabad

Amazon India director (marketing) Kishore Thota, director (category management) Shalini Puchalapalli and vice-president (sales and marketing) Rajesh Kaul at an event marking the entry of Amazon Festive Yatra into the city on Friday.

Aim is to showcase a range of products available with the portal

Amazon Festive Yatra, a specially-curated house on wheels to showcase a range of products, came to the city on Friday.

“It’s a wonderful concept where we are trying to showcase what is special from Amazon and how you do up your home pretty much with everything you buy on the platform,” Arun Sirdeshmukh, business head, Amazon Fashion India, said during a media interaction here.

A release said Amazon Festive Yatra is a celebration of the best Indian selection, bringing together not just the big brands available for the Great Indian Festival, which concluded on Friday, but also unique products from small and medium businesses, start-ups and artisans from across the country. The specially-curated house on wheels includes selection from Amazon’s ‘Karigar & Saheli’ programmes. Over 600 products sold on the portal, including a selection by small and medium businesses, are on display.

Created on three special trucks, the house on wheels has visited many cities as part of a journey covering over 6,000 km, including Delhi, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, and is bound for Bengaluru.

Mr. Sirdeshmukh said with fashion business, a critical piece of Deepawali shopping, the portal did a lot of work with Indian and international brands. “Many of them make special lines that they unveil and launch with us,” he said, adding how on its part Amazon has added more fulfilment centres for quicker delivery to customers.

Director (category management) Shalini Puchalapalli said the portal has five lakh sellers and 200 million products thus offering a wide range of choice for customers. The Great Indian Festival is important in terms of bringing the next 100 million customers online, many of them from tier-3 or even tier-4 towns.

