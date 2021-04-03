Amazon ordered to make refund, pay compensation to consumer

HYDERABAD

03 April 2021 23:28 IST

Buyer ordered a mixer-grinder online, but did not receive it

A consumer, who ordered a mixer-grinder online through Amazon.in but did not receive it, was in for a relief after a district consumer commission directed the e-commerce platform to refund the cost of the home appliance, and pay a compensation of ₹10,000.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Hyderabad -II was dealing with a complaint filed by Dilip Kumar Das (50), a resident of B.S. Makta in Somajiguda. The opposite party was The Manager, Amazon, Brigade Gateway in Bengaluru.

The complainant stated that he had ordered the home appliance priced at ₹3,499 on September 7, 2019, and messages received stated that it was scheduled to be delivered on September 12, 2019.

The cost of the home appliance was converted to 12 monthly instalments.

The complainant stated that the mixer-grinder was not delivered after which lodged a complaint with the company. On September 24, 2019, he wrote an e-mail to Amazon.in, claiming that the home appliance was delivered to another person, and demanded that it be sent to his address at the earliest.

For their part, the opposite parties denied all allegations. They maintained that the home appliance was delivered to the complainant and it was confirmed when an investigation team deputed by them visited Mr Das’s house. They also denied receiving the e-mail.

Taking the evidence and arguments placed on record, the commission bench comprising president Vakkanti Narasimha Rao and member P.V.T.R. Jawahar Babu noted that while the opposite parties in their written version stated that the item was delivered, they did not file ‘any proof to that effect’. Further, the opposite parties did not file a report of the investigation, or evidence from the investigation, the commission observed. “In this case, the opposite party did not file any evidence to show that the item was delivered to the complainant. In the absence of any such proof, the grievance of the complainant cannot be thrown out,” the commission stated.

While ordering a refund of the mixer-grinder, the commission directed that compensation of ₹10,000 and costs of ₹5,000 be paid. The time for compliance was set at 45 days.