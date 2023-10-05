HamberMenu
Amazon online has over 50,000 sellers from Telangana  

October 05, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services at Amazon India

Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services at Amazon India | Photo Credit: Arrangement

For online market place Amazon, Telangana is a key market both from a sellers’ and customers’ perspective, according to a senior executive of the firm.

There are more than 50,000 sellers from the State on Amazon. “Our focus remains on making online selling easier and more productive for them,” Director, Selling Partner Services at Amazon India Amit Nanda said here on Thursday, announcing promotional programmes for new sellers across the country.

Amazon in India has a total seller base of over 14 lakh. “We are excited to announce a 50% fee waiver and a referral programme for new sellers during this upcoming festive season, enabling them to start their journey as a digital entrepreneur,” he said in a release. The company has also introduced several technological initiatives to make online selling easier and more successful for sellers, including a simplified registration process.

Amazon has six fulfilment centres and a sortation centre in Telangana along with nearly 70 Amazon-owned and partner delivery stations and more than 1800 ‘I Have Space’ stores, the firm said.

