Amazon India augments facilities in Telangana

Amazon India on Tuesday said it has opened two new fulfilment centres and expanded a sorting centre in Hyderabad.
This will help sellers offer a wider selection and enable faster deliveries of customer orders within the region and neighbouring States ahead of the upcoming festive season. Amazon now has a storage capacity of more than 4.5 million cubic feet spread across four fulfilment centres for its more than 23,000 sellers in Telangana. Post the expansion of the sort centre, over one lakh sq.ft. of processing area is available across two such sorting facilities in the State.
“This network expansion will help create thousands of work opportunities and further help us support small and medium businesses in the region to fulfil their customer orders seamlessly. It will also provide an economic boost to the Telangana e-commerce ecosystem across packaging, transportation and logistics,” said Prakash Kumar Dutta, director of Fulfilment Centres and Supply Chain, Amazon India.
Telangana Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said Amazon India’s continued investment in Telangana is a “testimony of our business-friendly policies and provision of high quality infrastructure. These new facilities will provide tremendous growth to the SMB sector and create job opportunities for local talent.”
The expansion in Telangana is a part of the company’s recently announced plans to add 10 new fulfilment centres and expand seven existing sites, across India, the release said.
