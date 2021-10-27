Amateur historians identify Chalukyan period temple

A small temple under a tree about 500 metres from Siddipet-Sircilla in Tangellapally village has been identified as belonging to Chalukyan period by a group of amateur historians. “It is a trikuta temple with all three deities under one roof. The style was prevalent in the later part of the Kalyani Chalukya rule,” said S. Haragopal, who was instrumental in identifying the temple.

“We were visiting the village when we were told about the temple in the farmland where people used to pray during Shivaratri. When we visited it, we discovered its importance,” said A. Ramesh, who was responsible for discovering the temple. Though the temple is in a state of disrepair, the sculptures show the skill and knowledge of the craftsmen.

The temple known as trikuta in local parlance houses the idols of Aditya, Shiva and Kesava. While the villagers make a beeline for prayers and offerings on Shivaratri, the temple is doesn’t see devotees for the rest of the year. The idol of Kesava is partially damaged as is the idol of Aditya. The Shiva lingam is on a raised platform. There are other idols including Mahishasuramardini and Ganapati in the complex.

“It is a temple that can be dated to 10-11th century based on the style and location. The Telangana government should step in to protect this valuable piece of our history,” said Mr. Haragopal.