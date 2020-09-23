Amaravati alone is the capital of AP: Congress

It was unanimously decided in AP Assembly with the support of all parties, says APCC chief Shailajanath

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee reiterated that Amaravati should continue to be the capital of Andhra Pradesh as it was unanimously decided in the AP Assembly with the support of all the parties.

APCC chief Shailajanath said that the Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy is now changing his stand, but it was unacceptable to the Congress. “We are against the very concept of three capitals,” he said. Speaking after a meeting of the APCC here, attended by former Kerala Chief Minister and AICC in-charge for Andhra Pradesh Oommen Chandy and former Union Minister Pallam Raju among others, he said the meeting decided on the stand to be taken by the party on various public issues concerning the people. “Amaravati, attacks on Dalits and temples and the issues related to courts were the issues discussed,” he said.

Mr. Shailajanath alleged that the YSRCP, TDP and Jana Sena were working under the umbrella of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and failed to question the injustice being meted out to Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Chandy said the political situation in the State and the anti-people policies of the Central government were discussed and the party had planned agitations against them.

Criticising the Central government on the recent farmers bills, Mr. Chandy said the BJP government had deceived the farmers ignoring their interests in the bill. “BJP’s behaviour is against the federal spirit,” he said. “The UPA government had assured special status to Andhra Pradesh, but even after six years of BJP’s rule the promise is not fulfilled.” Mr. Chandy refused to comment on the judgements of the courts in relation to Andhra Pradesh government and said it was not fair to target the judiciary.

Later, Mr. Chandy was felicitated by the Congress leaders for completing 50 years in the Kerala Assembly.