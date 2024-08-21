Amara Raja’s lithium-ion battery plant near Hyderabad to be ready in six years: Telangana Industries Minister 

Telangana Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu on Tuesday (August 21, 2024) chaired a review meeting on the ₹9,500-crore lithium-ion battery project Amara Raja Group is setting up in Divitipalli, Mahbubnagar district, and directed officials concerned to expedite the land acquisition for a 3-km approach road connecting the plant to the national highway.

He emphasised the need for timely completion of a 220-kilowatt line and supply of 1.5 million litres of water per day, with the plant’s daily requirement set to reach 5 million litres, a press release said.

Construction of the plant in phases at Divitipalli, about 80 km from Hyderabad, is under way and set to be completed within the next six years, the Minister said. It is to be developed in three phases and have a capacity of 16 gigawatts of lithium-ion batteries.

The first phase has been completed and production is under way, employing 350 workers. Construction of the second and third phases, spanning 262 acres allocated by the government, is progressing swiftly. The plant is expected to be fully operational by 2030, potentially creating 3,500 additional jobs, he said.

The review meet, at the Secretariat and in which senior officials, Nalgonda MP Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy as well as Amara Raja Chairman Jayadev Galla and top level executives participated, comes in the backdrop of Mr.Galla reportedly speaking on the financial health of Telangana recently and the importance of the State government honouring the commitments to the company.