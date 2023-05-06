Amara Raja launches Telangana’s first gigafactory, over 4,500 to get jobs

May 06, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated May 07, 2023 08:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The foundation stone for Telangana’s first gigafactory of Amara Raja Batteries Limited was laid in Mahabubnagar on Saturday. The facility aims to create direct employment for about 4,500 people and a similar number of indirect jobs that will pave the way for significant contributions to the region.

The ceremony was attended by Minister for Industries and Commerce K.T. Rama Rao, founder of Amara Raja Group Ramachandra Galla, and chairman and managing director Jayadev Galla. It marked the beginning of ‘Amara Raja Corridor’ that aims to produce lithium cell and battery packs with an ultimate capacity of 16 GWh and up to 5 GWh respectively.

The initial facility would also include a first-of-its-kind advanced energy and research centre, equipped with advanced laboratories and testing infrastructure for material research, prototyping, product life cycle analysis and proof of concept demonstration.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rama Rao said, “Electric mobility remains a focus area for the Telangana government and we are committed to developing the right infrastructure and ecosystem for the promotion and adoption of electric vehicles.”

“The stone-laying ceremony marks a significant milestone in our journey and our strategic step is not just limited to setting up the giga corridor but to provide non-migratory jobs to the local youth. We are grateful to the Telangana government for its tremendous support in this endeavour,” said Mr. Jayadev Galla.