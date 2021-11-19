Alternative roads to ease traffic on NH 65

Proposals get approval, property acquisition underway

Three important stretches with heavy vehicular traffic in the East Zone of the city are set to be developed so that they can serve as alternative routes to the major thoroughfares.

GHMC is taking up the three stretches, respectively in Kothapet, LB Nagar and Mansurabad areas, and developing them into 100-feet roads.

The first among them is the road between Kothapet and Nagole crossroads, which already carries high volumes of traffic, and takes the burden off the highway, especially during peak hours. Despite its potential, the 2.4 kilometre stretch with heavy commercial activity has been neglected for a long time, with only occasional repair and patchwork.

Also on the cards is the widening of the stretch linking the Inner Ring Road from Kamineni Hospitals with NH 65 near Vanasthalipuram, via Mansurabad. Development of the three kilometre road running via various colonies of Mansurabad, coupled with infrastructural facilities being created at LB Nagar crossroads under the Strategic Road Development Plan, is expected to provide major relief to commuters harried by frequent traffic slowdowns in the area.

Commuters from Saroornagar too will have something to thank for, when the inconspicuous stretch connecting the Saroornagar lake bund with LB Nagar crossroads at Bairamalguda becomes wider. The 2.35 kilometre diagonal bypass takes the burden off the Saroornagar main road and the highway, thus providing a hassle-free commute for vehicle riders on three stretches.

All the three motor paths with varying widths between 50 and 60 feet will be developed into 100-feet two-way roads, with proper medians and signages, a senior official from GHMC informed.

The proposals have received the stamp of approval and property acquisition is underway, he said.

Also on the drawing board stage are two more road widening proposals, one among them, connecting the Inner Ring Road at Bandlaguda with NH 65 near Outer Ring Road via Kuntlur. The 11.5 km stretch, if developed, will provide an uninterrupted alternative route parallel to NH 65 from Kothapet up to ORR. The second proposal is to develop the road between Meerpet and B.N. Reddy Nagar areas, which would enhance connectivity to Sagar Ring Road, officials say.