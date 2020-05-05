Alternative arrangements at Koheda market

After the heavy rain and gale left heavy damage at the Koheda fruit market on Monday with almost all temporary sheds getting blown away in the wind speeds measured up to 83.52 km per hour, the State government is considering making alternative arrangements for trading till the market was restored.

According to Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy, farmers would not be made to suffer due to the incident since all horticultural produce being brought there was being provided insurance cover with a tie-up with Oriental Insurance Company.

The Minister said in a statement on Tuesday that a total of 30 farmers, hamalis and commission agents/traders had suffered injuries and they were rushed to nearby private hospitals such as Amma, Sunrise, Shadow and Titan. One persons who was seriously injured was shifted to Kamineni hospital. Of those admitted to the hospitals, 12 were discharged after treatment/first aid and 18 persons were still undergoing treatment. The government would foot the medical bill for all the injured, he said.