Almanac reading a low-key affair

The almanac reading at the official Ugadi celebrations here on Wednesday attributed the ongoing spell of coronavirus to the trail of harm left by the outgoing ‘Vikari Nama’ year in its final phase.

Welcoming the new Telugu year ‘Sarvari Nama’, almanac reader Bachampally Santosh Kumar Sastri appealed to the people to be alert till May 22 when the spillover of Vikari Nama will cease to be active. He regretted that the outgoing year passed on the baton to the new year, creating an alarming situation for people.

The celebrations were a low-key affair at the office of endowments at Boggulkunta due to the restrictions imposed by government.

Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, Advisor (Culture) K.V. Ramanachary and Endowments Commissioner V. Anil Kumar were among the small gathering present in a hall.

Mr. Sastri asked people to heed to the advice of the State government to stay indoors and not move freely. They would invite trouble if they felt they were physically strong to weather the hazards of coronavirus. People should perform Chandi Yagam and recite Chandi slokas to stay free, he said.

As the new year will be under the influence of Sun God, he appealed to people not to eat non-vegetarian food on Sundays. There was no restriction on eating the same on other week days.

Good rains predicted

Mr. Sastri predicted good rains and a good harvest of crop this year but the State's financial position might not be strong as the government's income and expenditure will be in the ratio of 105 : 96 which is just 9 plus. It is with that meagre surplus of 9 points that the development of State had to take place.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao will face a challenging situation, he said.

The Central and State governments will work hand-in-hand as brothers as both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had good tidings this year.

Mr. Sastri expected subsidies for people to be cut this year under the impact of economic slowdown world over. People will also face increasing price rise. The prices of petrol and diesel will skyrocket. Some scandals will surface in education sector and the real estate will also take backseat, he added.

The police will deliver good results in meeting law and order problems but they must be watchful about cyber crimes. The media must tread cautiously. The State could experience tremors in June - July, he said.

Mr. Indrakaran Reddy and Mr. Ramanachary talked about the harm perpetrated by coronavirus.