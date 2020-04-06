Allow us to help the poor: social activists urge GHMC

Civil Society groups, relief workers and social activists from the city under the umbrella of Advocacy COVID-19 Lockdown Group, have written to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, requesting him to permit its members to distribute dry ration and cooked food, apart from gloves, masks, bedsheets and towels, to the needy.

In an elaborate letter, the group has expressed concern about the overnight decision by the GHMC to restrain relief supply by individuals and social organisations, and the warning that legal action would be taken against violation. The GHMC asked donors to deposit supplies at a centralised pool, from where distribution can be taken up.

The group has proposed that GHMC facilitate and network with several independent civil society initiatives to provide relief to people. Representatives from Aman Vedika, MAKAAM, SAFA, Montfort Social Institute, Domestic Workers’ Union, and some others signed the petition.