Allow students to avail online classes: HC

Private school managements asked not to insist on payment of fees

Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed some private schools to allow students to avail online classes without insisting for payment of fees.

A division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy directed the school managements to register names of the students for annual exams. The bench passed the direction while hearing petitions filed by parents of students challenging a single judge order to pay 50% of the fee demanded by school managements. The judge said the remaining fee should be cleared in equal monthly instalments.

Questioning this direction, parents of students filed appeals before the division bench. The bench said that it would adjudicate the matter finally only after hearing contentions of the school managements.

Agri-Gold payments

Andhra Pradesh Advocate-General Subrahmanyam Sriram requested the division bench to permit AP government to pay Agri-Gold company depositors their money. Earlier, the Hyderabad High Court for Telangana and AP States had accorded permission to AP government to sell assets of Agri-Gold and pay its depositors their money. The bench said that it would hear all the petitions relating to Agri-Gold after resuming physical courts and adjourned the matter to November 4.

GHMC contract staff salaries

GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar informed the bench that the State capital’s civic body would have to spend ₹625 crore additionally if outsourced employees were to be paid salaries as per time scale. In a counter affidavit filed before the division bench hearing petition challenging a single judge order to pay salaries to contract employees as per time scale, the GHMC Commissioner stated that government earlier issued to hire contract/outsourced employees to attend to people’s needs.

Food contractor at Niloufer

The division bench sought to know what was wrong in discontinuing a food contractor who was supplying poor quality food to patients in hospital. Hearing a PIL plea filed by P. Bhagavantha Rao on charges relating to supply of low quality food to patients in Niloufer hospital, the bench said it cannot pass orders to continue a contractor facing charges.

Lawyer Dammalapati Srinivas appearing for the contractor K. Suresh told the court that standards of the food served to the patients was stepped up. The bench directed the lawyer to file an additional affidavit with further details on the subject. The petition was posted to October 5 for next hearing.