Allow patients: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD

15 May 2021 11:00 IST

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy has urged the TS government to withdraw the circular to allow COVID patients to take treatment in Hyderabad only after confirmation of bed in a hospital and said it was not right to halt ambulances in the border on that count on Friday. In a press statement, the Minister urged both CMs and senior officials to thrash out the issue with discussions to ensure patients are not at the receiving end and are not made to wait in ambulances at the border as it was inhuman to deny treatment to those coming to the twin cities for better medicare.

