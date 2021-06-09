Allow new applications for ration cards: Congress

Hyderabad

09 June 2021 20:50 IST

Telangana Congress has urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to provide an opportunity for fresh applications for ration cards as thousands of eligible households are forced to purchase ration in the open market in the absence of ration cards.

G. Niranjan, official spokesperson of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), sent a letter to the Chief Minister welcoming the State Cabinet decision to grant ration cards to all eligible applicants numbering 4,46,169, whose applications had been pending for a long period. He, however, said that the names of many members of the houses were deleted from the ration cards irrationally by the officials and requested the government to instruct the concerned to inquire and include all those deleted names.

Though priority should be given to people below poverty line in providing ration, in future, it may necessitate taking care of other sections of people irrespective of their rich or poor during this sort of pandemic situations, he said.

Advertising

Advertising