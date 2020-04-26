‘Allow migrants to go back home’

Over 70 writers, intellectuals, university teachers and social activists have, in a joint statement, demanded the State government to facilitate the journey of migrant workers, who wished to go back to their home states in these turbulent times of lockdown.

Reliable and safe transport with the State bearing the expenditure must be provided to them. They should also be assured adequate food and sustenance till they reached their places. The receiver states must take adequate health screening precautions at the first point of entry into their territories before allowing the migrants to reunite with their families.

The Telangana government must negotiate with other states for the safe return of its own workers wherever they were stranded, the statement by former Supreme Court judge B. Sudarshan Reddy, Telangana Jana Samiti president M. Kodandaram, Prof. G. Haragopal and Chukka Ramaiah said.

They reminded that migrants were guaranteed by Article 19 (1) (d) to move freely throughout the country and Article 19 (1) (e) to reside and settle in any part of the country. They are citizens of the country with the right to be with their loved ones in times of crises.

Also, emotional and social security along with community support could take care of their basic needs. But, lockdown was very harsh on this group as they were internally displaced from their native places without any support system or lobby working in their favour.