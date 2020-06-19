Allow Central Hospital to treat COVID positive railway employees: Kishan to KCR

HYDERABAD

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Friday urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to permit the South Central Railway’s Central Hospital at Lallaguda to treat railway employees and retired railway personnel and their families for COVID-19.

In a letter to the CM, a copy of which was released to the media, Mr. Reddy pointed out that railway personnel have been involved in running trains to move essential commodities, migrant labourers and others during these troubled times in the last couple of months, despite the lockdown.

Mr. Reddy said that there were several railway staff and ex-employees in his Secunderabad parliamentary constituency and he has been receiving letters from them to use his good offices and convince the TS government to allow COVID treatment at the railway hospital.

“This will also reduce the burden on the government’s designated Gandhi Hospital,” he pointed out.

The Union Minister also stated that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had already identified Secunderabad and Vijayawada railway hospitals for COVID-treatment. He assured that patients requiring ventilator or other specialised care could be referred to Gandhi Hospital, if need be.

The issue was first highlighted in these columns earlier this week when SCR employees’ associations had requested General Manager Gajanan Mallya to take up the issue of Central Hospital treating COVID-patients with the TS government. What prompted them was the harrowing experience of a high ranking officer in getting admitted to Gandhi Hospital after being tested positive when the railway hospital did not want to admit him without government permission.