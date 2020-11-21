Allow candidates to write competitive exams in regional languages: KCR to PM

HYDERABAD

21 November 2020 00:03 IST

‘It is a serious disadvantage to students who did not study in English medium or not from Hindi speaking states’

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that candidates wanting to take competitive exams for recruitment in Central services, departments and undertakings through Union Public Service Commission and other agencies be permitted to write in regional languages also.

Apart from UPSC, the permission should be extended to exams conducted by Railway Recruitment Board, public sector banks, Reserve Bank of India, Staff Selection Commission and any other national agency, Mr. Rao pointed out.

He recalled that competitive exams at present for recruitment to posts in Central government, Central Public Sector Undertakings, Indian railways, defence services and nationalised banks were held in only English and Hindi, which was a serious disadvantage to students who did not study in English medium or not from Hindi speaking states.

Therefore, all competitive exams should be conducted in regional languages also to provide equal and fair opportunity to students from all states.

By another letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, Mr. Rao requested him to release a commemorative stamp on late Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao preferably during the former’s southern sojourn in Hyderabad, which generally took place in December. Mr. Rao, however, requested the President to give his consent to release the stamp at his convenience.

The Chief Minister informed Mr. Kovind about the Centre’s plans to release the stamp at a time when the State government was organising the centenary year of P.V. Narasimha Rao.