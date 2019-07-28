Allocated funds not released for Musi development

The Musi River Development Corporation (MRDCL) has received less than 0.5% of the total funds allocated to it during the last two budgets, and no substantial works have been taken up till now.

The information was revealed by an RTI petition filed by the CPI(M) Greater Hyderabad Committee, which shared the details with the public, and demanded that the remaining funds be released immediately and development activities be taken up.

As per the information furnished, the river development has been allocated funds to the tune of ₹377.35 crore per year, in the successive budgets of 2017-18 and 2018-19. While the funds released were zero for 2017-18, the next year only ₹ 3 crore was released, out of which ₹2.8 crore was spent.

The MRDCL was launched in March 2017 for addressing the issue of pollution in the river, and the river front development.

Since then, a drone survey has been conducted for the length of 57.5 km with a width of one km from the outfalls of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar to the Outer Ring Road on the east.

The survey includes identification of the river boundary, existing features through a video, Autocad drawings, digital surface models, elevation models and orthophotos, the information obtained under the RTI revealed.

MRDCL has also conducted an international design competition among 10 global firms to get the best designs for the river-front development. However, the designs have since been pending with the government for approval.

Staff allocated for the corporation too is sparse. It has only a managing director, a chief engineer (in-charge), deputy collector, general manager (Finance) holding additional charge, executive engineer and deputy executive engineer.

CPI(M)’s city secretary M.Srinivas questioned why the allocated funds were not released for the project.