‘Allied activities can be profitable, fall-back plan for farmers’

NALGONDA

24 November 2020 21:50 IST

Prawn Juveniles on 100% grant launched in Nalgonda

Not only are the State government schemes under the Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development incentive-driven, but allied activities are profitable and serve as fall-back plan for farmers, the Department’s Secretary Anita Rajendra said on Tuesday.

“Through cattle, sheep and poultry, and fish and prawns, there will be additional income. Even when weather conditions do not support agriculture, and result in losses, the allied sector promises profit,” she told the congregation of farmers present here.

Ms. Rajendra and Managing Director V. Lakshma Reddy joined District Collector Prashant J Patil at Dindi Project on Tuesday, to formally the launch the scheme to rear prawns on 100% grant. Along with officials from the Fisheries department, the senior officials released baskets of prawn juveniles into the reservoir.

Ms. Rajendra said prawn cultivation was being explored in Telangana for the past two years. And unlike prawn farming in Andhra Pradesh, where they are reared in brackish waters, in Telangana the practice will be freshwater prawn culture, she said. On an average, the juveniles attain a harvestable size in three months and ensure profits, she added, encouraging more farmers to take up the project.

She also informed that the Department will go ahead with the second-phase vaccination of sheep in the State between December 1 and 10, after which vaccination of cows and buffaloes would start.

Bringing good news to dairy farmers of Dindi, Mr. Patil informed that the much awaited milk collection centre, at an outlay of ₹ 50 lakh, would be set up soon. At the meeting, Managing Director of Nalgonda-Rangareddy Milk Producers Mutually Aided Coop. Union Limited (NARMUL), Mr. Ramesh handed over a cheque of ₹ 10 lakh for the purpose.

The team of officials, earlier inspected the cattle show, stalls of medicine and available feed, organised on the premises of the veterinary hospital.