Alliance Air to connect Hyderabad to Jagdalpur from Aug. 5

Alliance Air is the first airline to connect Jagdalpur of Chhattisgarh to Raipur as well as Hyderabad.
Direct daily flight operations will commence from August 5. The airline will be deploying its 70-seater ATR 72 aircraft on the route to bolster regional connectivity under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.
Flight 9I 885 will depart from Hyderabad at 0950 hours and arrive at Jagdalpur at 1115 hours further departing from Jagdalpur at 1155 hours and arrive in Raipur at 1300 hours. Flight 9I 886 will depart Raipur at 1340 hours and arrive in Jagdalpur at 1445 hours further departing from Jagdalpur at 1525 hours and arrive in Hyderabad at 1650 hours.
Jagdalpur is said to be a paradise for tourists.
The airline is adhering to all government guidelines and is following all the SOPs issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Required precautionary measures are being taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival. Aircraft were being rigorously disinfected after each flight, said an official spokesperson on Sunday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath