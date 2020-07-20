Alliance Air to connect Hyderabad to Jagdalpur from Aug. 5

Alliance Air is the first airline to connect Jagdalpur of Chhattisgarh to Raipur as well as Hyderabad.

Direct daily flight operations will commence from August 5. The airline will be deploying its 70-seater ATR 72 aircraft on the route to bolster regional connectivity under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

Flight 9I 885 will depart from Hyderabad at 0950 hours and arrive at Jagdalpur at 1115 hours further departing from Jagdalpur at 1155 hours and arrive in Raipur at 1300 hours. Flight 9I 886 will depart Raipur at 1340 hours and arrive in Jagdalpur at 1445 hours further departing from Jagdalpur at 1525 hours and arrive in Hyderabad at 1650 hours.

Jagdalpur is said to be a paradise for tourists.

The airline is adhering to all government guidelines and is following all the SOPs issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Required precautionary measures are being taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival. Aircraft were being rigorously disinfected after each flight, said an official spokesperson on Sunday.