Alliance Air flight to Jagdalpur

HYDERABAD

22 September 2020 20:39 IST

1 hour 25 minute flight leaves Hyderabad in the morning

Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India Limited, has added Jagdalpur to its list of destinations from September 21, becoming the first airline to do so. The airline has deployed its 70 seater ATR 72 aircraft on the route awarded to Alliance Air to bolster regional connectivity under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

The inaugural of the flight was held at Maa Danteshwari Airport, Jagdalpur with Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel interacting with passengers through video-conference from Raipur. The inaugural flight was given a water canon salute at Jagdalpur airport. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri shared a congratulatory video message for the inauguration of flight service in Bastar.

Flight 9I 885 departs from Hyderabad at 9 a.m. and arrives in Jagdalpur at 10.25 a.m., further departing from Jagdalpur at 10.55 a.m. and arrives in Raipur at 12 p.m. In the return direction Flight 9I 886 departs from Raipur at 12.30 p.m. and arrives in Jagdalpur at 1.35 p.m. further departing from Jagdalpur at 2.05 p.m and arrives in Hyderabad at 3.40 p.m. To book tickets and learn more details log on to www.airindia.in or contact any of travel agent, a press release said.

