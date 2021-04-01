Alliance Air flight to Hubballi

HYDERABAD

01 April 2021 00:00 IST

Direct flight to be operated thrice a week

A Hubballi-bound Alliance Air aircraft took off from Hyderabad at around 6.35 a.m. amid a gathering of airport officials and other stakeholders.

With this sector, the number of domestic destinations from Hyderabad has reached 57.

Alliance Air has deployed a 70-seater ATR 72 600 on this sector. Flight No. 9I 879 will depart from Hyderabad at 6.25 a.m. and arrive in Hubballi at 8 a.m. In the return direction, Flight No. 9I 880 will depart from Hubballi at 8.25 a.m. and arrive in Hyderabad at 9.55 a.m.

Advertising

Advertising

The direct air service is scheduled to operate three days every week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“Recommencement of this service testifies that passenger confidence in flying is gradually increasing and GMR Hyderabad International Airport is geared up to meet the growing demand. These services, which were launched under UDAN, a regional connectivity scheme launched by the Central Government to enhance air connectivity to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, are very crucial in re-establishing connectivity with metros,” said Airport CEO Pradeep Panicker.