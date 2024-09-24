Alliance Air flight bound for Tirupati returns to Hyderabad after technical snag

An Alliance Air flight from Hyderabad to Tirupati was forced to return to Hyderabad on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) morning due to a technical issue with the aircraft’s engine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flight 9I 877, an ATR-72-600 aircraft, departed from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad at 6.35 a.m., with an expected arrival at Tirupati International Airport at 7.30 a.m. However, just minutes before landing, the flight made a U-turn near Vontimitta in Andhra Pradesh and returned to Hyderabad, landing at RGIA around 8:30 a.m.

“There was no immediate announcement. But the crew later informed us that the flight was returning due to a technical snag in the engine. There were about 60 passengers onboard, and we’re relieved to have landed safely,” said Mogulla Raji Reddy, a passenger travelling with his family for a pilgrimage to Tirupati.

Mogulla Raji Reddy, who is also the spokesperson for Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), added that he and his family have rebooked an IndiGo flight at 11:30 a.m. to continue their journey to Tirupati. At the time of publication of this report, Alliance Air had not issued a statement regarding the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.