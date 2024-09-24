GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alliance Air flight bound for Tirupati returns to Hyderabad after technical snag

Published - September 24, 2024 11:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
An Alliance Air flight bound for Tirupati was forced to return to Hyderabad on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) morning due to a technical issue with the aircraft’s engine.

An Alliance Air flight bound for Tirupati was forced to return to Hyderabad on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) morning due to a technical issue with the aircraft's engine.

An Alliance Air flight from Hyderabad to Tirupati was forced to return to Hyderabad on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) morning due to a technical issue with the aircraft’s engine.

Flight 9I 877, an ATR-72-600 aircraft, departed from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad at 6.35 a.m., with an expected arrival at Tirupati International Airport at 7.30 a.m. However, just minutes before landing, the flight made a U-turn near Vontimitta in Andhra Pradesh and returned to Hyderabad, landing at RGIA around 8:30 a.m.

“There was no immediate announcement. But the crew later informed us that the flight was returning due to a technical snag in the engine. There were about 60 passengers onboard, and we’re relieved to have landed safely,” said Mogulla Raji Reddy, a passenger travelling with his family for a pilgrimage to Tirupati.

Mogulla Raji Reddy, who is also the spokesperson for Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), added that he and his family have rebooked an IndiGo flight at 11:30 a.m. to continue their journey to Tirupati. As of now, Alliance Air has not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

