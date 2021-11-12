Alliance Air daily flights from Dec.1

HYDERABAD

12 November 2021 19:30 IST

Alliance Air has announced daily direct flight operations from Bengaluru-Vijayawada-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Vijayawada-Hyderabad from December 1. A 70-seater luxurious aircraft will connect these cities and onward cities like Gulburga.

Flight 9I 501 will depart from Bengaluru at 0755 hours and arrive in Vijayawada at 0930 hours, Flight 9I 502 will depart from Vijayawada at 1000 hours and arrive in Bengaluru at 1140 hours, Flight 9I 891 will depart from Hyderabad at 1810 hours and arrive in Vijayawada at 1910 hours, Flight 9I 892 will depart from Vijayawada at 1940 hours and arrive in Hyderabad at 2040 hours .

All inclusive attractive one way inaugural fares for Bengaluru-Vijayawada will be starting at ₹3,762, Vijayawada-Bengaluru will be starting at ₹3,692, Hyderabad-Vijayawada will be starting at ₹2,931 and Vijayawada-Hyderabad will be ₹2,747.

There are only window or aisle seats in Alliance Air and aircraft have comfortable leg space with a seat pitch of 30”. To know more, passengers can log on to: www.airindia.in or contact any travel partner, said a press release.