Alliance Air cancels 8 flights due to operational reasons

April 10, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Passengers were in an agitated mood at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after they were informed that their flights had been cancelled.

The Hindu Bureau

The Alliance Air flights from Hyderabad to Tirupati, Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Mysore and Chennai were among the disrupted routes on April 10. Representational image | Photo Credit: The Hindu

As many as eight flights of Alliance Air operating to and from Hyderabad were cancelled on Monday, April 10, 2023 morning. Passengers were in an agitated mood at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after they were informed that their flights had been cancelled. 

Flights from Hyderabad to Tirupati, Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Mysore and Chennai were among the disrupted routes.

Though the airline has not released any official statement about the cancellation, sources from the GMR Hyderabad International Airport say that the flights were cancelled due to operational reasons.

The cancelled flights included to and from journey Hyderabad to Tirupati, Bengaluru and Mysuru. Flight 9I 877 was scheduled to depart from Hyderabad at 6:10 AM and arrive in Tirupati at 7:35 AM, the same flight (9I 878) would again take off from Tirupati at 8:05 AM and land in Hyderabad at 9:30 AM. Another cancelled flight, 9I 895 was scheduled to depart from Hyderabad at 7:25 AM and arrive in Bengaluru at 9:05 AM, the same flight (9I 896) would take off from Bengaluru at 9:35 AM and land in Hyderabad at 11:15 AM. Flight 9I 847 scheduled to depart from Hyderabad at 10:55 AM and arrive in Mysore at 12:45 PM was cancelled as a result of which flight 9I 848 which would take off from Mysore at 1:15 PM and land in Hyderabad at 3:05 PM was also cancelled.

The other cancelled flights included flight 9I 888 scheduled to depart from Hyderabad at 8:15 AM and arrive in Vijayawada at 9:15 AM and a late night flight 9I 872 scheduled to depart from Chennai at 9:10 AM and arrive in Hyderabad at 11:15 PM.

