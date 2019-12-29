Alliance against NRC, NPR, CAA

The Telangana chapter of the Alliance Against CAA, NPR and NRC, an umbrella body of several organisations and NGOs, was launched on Sunday so as to unify the opposition to the legislations.
Speaking to media, Jamaat-e-Islami Telangana,Odisha chief Hamid Mohammed Khan said that former High Court judge Justice B. Chandra Kumar would be its convener.
“We will sync all protests. This will be a people’s movement. We hope that this movement will force the government to take back the law due to public pressure. We will peacefully protest at an ‘Alliance Chowk’ in each city where there will be daily protests, including relay hunger strikes. Professsionals will also be there,” Mr. Khan said.
He said that no decision thus far has been taken to boycott NRP and NRC.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.