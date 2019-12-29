Alliance against NRC, NPR, CAA

The Telangana chapter of the Alliance Against CAA, NPR and NRC, an umbrella body of several organisations and NGOs, was launched on Sunday so as to unify the opposition to the legislations.

Speaking to media, Jamaat-e-Islami Telangana,Odisha chief Hamid Mohammed Khan said that former High Court judge Justice B. Chandra Kumar would be its convener.

“We will sync all protests. This will be a people’s movement. We hope that this movement will force the government to take back the law due to public pressure. We will peacefully protest at an ‘Alliance Chowk’ in each city where there will be daily protests, including relay hunger strikes. Professsionals will also be there,” Mr. Khan said.

He said that no decision thus far has been taken to boycott NRP and NRC.