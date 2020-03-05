Alleged killer of photo journalist arrested

The police on Thursday arrested 24-year-old A.C. Dayananda, who allegedly killed photo journalist and Warangal Press Club treasurer Bommineni Sunil Reddy, and attempted to kill 41-year-old Gatla Devender Reddy of Hanamkonda on Monday.

In a statement released here, the police said that based on reliable information, they arrested Dayananda at Pasra bus station. During the interrogation, the police found that Dayananda, who took a loan of ₹ 6 lakh from Devender, tried to eliminate the latter to free himself from debt. He allegedly took the amount to establish a confectionery shop, named New Bangalore Bakery, in Pasra some six months ago.

Of late, Devender started to pressurise Dayananda to return his money. Against this backdrop, Dayananda, who decided to kill Devender, hid a knife in his rented house. But seeing Sunil accompanying Devender, he changed his plan and put up a feigned effort to repay the money, borrowing from another person. He dilly-dallied till the evening.

When Sunil came out of the bakery shop on some work, Dayananda took a sickle from a coconut vendor and attacked Devender indiscriminately with it in his shop. Presently, Devender is fighting for his life in a hospital in Hyderabad.

Later, he took Sunil to his residence. Unaware of the lurking danger, Sunil followed him. After taking Sunil to his home, Dayananda slit his throat with the knife from behind killing him on the spot. Dayanand’s plan was to kill Devender and threw his body in the nearby forest, according to the police.