Allegations of sexual harassment at HCU, students stage protest 

December 03, 2022 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The incident was said to have taken place during a party attended by Hyderabad Central University students and some members of faculty on December 2 evening.

Students of Hyderabad Central University here took to protest on the campus on Saturday over allegations of a male professor trying to sexually assault a woman student.

The young student was a foreign national, and the alleged perpetrator was a professor in the Department of Hindi. The incident was said to have taken place during a party attended by students and some members of faculty on Friday evening. It was alleged that the professor even beat the woman she resisted his attempt.

Student union leaders said that the University officials ignored its calls, and were delaying in initiating action against the alleged professor.

Meanwhile, it was learnt the victim student has approached the Gachibowli police and submitted her complaint. The police are yet to confirm if a case was registered and related charges were pressed.

More details are awaited.

